Four men arrested after masked men ‘wielding swords and knives’ attacked spectators at kabaddi tournament

The four men remain in custody while investigations are ongoing

Police have arrested four men following an incident at a kabaddi tournament in Alveston on Sunday which saw ‘shots fired’ and masked men attacking each other while ‘wielding swords and knives’ .

Armed police had rushed to the grounds of Derby Kabaddi following the commotion allegedly sparked by rival gangs.

Four men, aged 24, 28, 30 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and violent disorder.

Following the attack, four people were injured and taken to hospital and two of them have now been released.

In a statement released after the incident, the English Kabaddi Federation (EKF) condemned the attacks.

Armed police (pictured) rushed to a scene in Alvaston, Derbyshire

Videos posted to Twitter showed onlookers fleeing the chaos

Spectators claimed to have heard ‘shots’ fired at the Derbyshire sports competition on Sunday

Following the incident, four people were taken to hospital for treatment.

They said: ‘EKF condemns the incident that took place at the Derby Kabaddi Tournament yesterday in the strongest possible terms.

‘EKF understands that a fight broke out between strangers in the car park which then spread to the entrance gates of the Kabaddi playgrounds which, as always, were secured by a 2 meter chain-link security fence from above.

“However, those involved did not break through the crowd barriers protecting the pitch.

Although this was a horrific and terrifying incident, no spectators (players, officials or spectators) were attacked or involved in any way.

“Early unconfirmed inquiries indicate it was a pre-arranged fight between rival gangs based in the Midlands. EKF would like to point out that the gangs in question have no link or connection with any EKF affiliated club or its members.

“The Derby Kabaddi tournament seems to have been chosen by these gangs at random for reasons only known to them.

“Police declared the whole area a crime scene, following which EKF was forced to abandon the tournament.”

Footage broadcast from the tournament by the Panjab TV channel showed the moment live commentary is interrupted as terrified spectators behind metal fencing begin to flee from the threat.

A group appears to march in unison and a man can be seen swinging what appears to be a large knife or bat around his head.

Video footage posted to Twitter also showed terrified crowds fleeing what looked like gunfire.

Video footage posted to Twitter shows a man carrying what looks like a large sword in his hand

The area was crawling with police after shots were fired during the Kabaddi tournament

People could be seen screaming and stumbling in an attempt to get to their car and flee the scene.

Police have now confirmed they are actively seeking eyewitnesses to come forward.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: ‘We want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the event as well as anyone with video footage.

“If you have any video footage from the event, please share it with us via the dedicated OperationOakridge@Derbyshire.Police.Uk email address.

“Following the incident, a large number of vehicles remain on the site. We would like to speak to the owners of these vehicles and ask that they contact us as soon as possible, using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 682 of August 21.

“In addition, anyone with information that could help our investigation is asked to contact us using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 739 of August 20.”