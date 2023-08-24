Ethiopia announces probe into alleged migrant killings ‘in tandem’ with Saudi Arabia

NNA – Ethiopia will launch a joint investigation with Riyadh into anbsp;Human Rights Watch report that accused Saudi border guards of killing hundredsnbsp;of Ethiopian migrants trying to enter the Gulf kingdom, the foreign ministry said Tuesday. quot;The Government of Ethiopia will promptly investigate the incident in tandem with the Saudi Authorities,quot; the ministry said on X (formerly Twitter), a day after the publication of the HRW report sparked global outrage.

The allegations, described as quot;unfoundedquot; by a Saudi government source, point to surge in abuses along the perilous route from the Horn of Africa to Saudi Arabia, where hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians live and work. One 20-year-old woman from Ethiopia#39;s Oromia region, interviewed by HRW, said Saudi border guards opened fire on a group of migrants they had just released from custody. quot;They fired on us like rain. When I remember, I cry,quot; she said.

Washington, a longtime ally of Riyadh, urged quot;a thorough and transparent investigationquot; into the allegations. United Nations spokesman Steacute;phane Dujarric called the report quot;very concerningquot; but noted the quot;seriousquot; allegations were difficult to verify.

The European Union noted with quot;concernquot; the HRW allegations and plans to raise them with Saudi Arabia and with the Huthi rebels who control strategic parts of Yemen, a spokesman, Peter Stano, said Tuesday. quot;We welcome the announcement by the government of Ethiopia, specifically, to investigate the whole issue together with the authorities in Saudi Arabia,quot; he said.

The New York-based rights group has documented abuses against Ethiopian migrants in Saudi Arabia and Yemen for nearly a decade. But, it said, the latest killings appear to be quot;widespread and systematicquot; and may amount to crimes against humanity.

Last year, UN experts reported quot;concerning allegationsquot; that quot;cross-border artillery shelling and small-arms fire by Saudi Arabia security forces killed approximately 430 migrantsquot; in southern Saudi Arabia and northern Yemen during the first four months of 2022.

In March that year, repatriation of Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia began under an agreement between the two countries. Ethiopia#39;s foreign ministry said about 100,000 of its citizens were expected to be sent home over several months.–agenciesnbsp;

===========R.H.