    Ukraine: The Latest – Dissecting a failed Russian tank attack

    Listen to Ukraine: the latestThe Telegraph daily podcast, using the audio player at the top of this article or at Apple Podcasts, Spotifyor your favorite podcast app.

    The war in Ukraine is reshaping our world. Every weekday, The Telegraph’s top journalists look at the invasion from every angle – military, humanitarian, political, economic, historical – and tell you what you need to know to stay up to date.

    With over 40 million downloads, our Ukraine: the latest podcast is your go-to source for the latest analysis, live reaction, and correspondents reporting from the ground. We have been broadcasting since the full-scale invasion began.

    Ukraine: the latestRegular contributors to are:

    David Knowles

    David is head of audio development at The Telegraph, where he has worked for almost three years. He has reported from all over Ukraine during the full-scale invasion.

    dominic nicholls

    Dom is Associate Editor (Defence) at The Telegraph, having joined in 2018. He previously served for 23 years in the British Army, in tank and helicopter units. He had operational deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and Northern Ireland.

    francis dearnley

    Francis is assistant comments editor at The Telegraph. Before working as a journalist, he was Chief of Staff to the Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Policy Board at the Houses of Parliament in London. He studied history at Cambridge University and in the podcast he explores how the past sheds light on recent diplomatic, political and strategic developments.

    They are also regularly joined by The Telegraph’s foreign correspondents around the world, including joe barnes (Brussels), sofia yan (Porcelain), natalia vasilyeva (Russia), roland oliphant (Senior reporter) and colin freeman (Reporter). In London, venice rainey (Foreign weekend editor), katie o’neill (Assistant Foreign Editor), and true archer (News Reporter) also appear frequently to provide updates.

