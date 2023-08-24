Elsa Pataky sports a black eye as she runs errands in Byron Bay – after the actress returned home via private jet holding an ice pack to her face

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Elsa Pataky was injured on Monday.

The Spanish actress was spotted in Byron Bay with a nasty abrasion on her face and a sore black eye.

Despite the injury, which left her with swelling under her eye and scabs on her cheek, Elsa looked in good spirits as she ran some errands.

The star had been out with her children in the coastal town, checking out some local stores.

Elsa casually dresses in a black top under a flannel shirt, adding a number of gold accessories.

Elsa finished her look with a pair of jeans and appeared to be makeup free for her outing.

Earlier today, Elsa was spotted with husband Chris Hemsworth, pressing an ice pack to her cheek.

The 47-year-old looked visibly in pain as she landed at Ballina Airport via a private jet.

It’s unclear how Elsa suffered the injury, but she went about her daily duties, joining her children and husband as they left the tarmac.

The family carried their luggage out of the airport, bound for their lavish Byron Bay home.

It comes after Elsa was seen in the spirit of football on Sunday night.

The actress cheered on her native Spain team in the Women’s World Cup final at Stadium Australia.

She screamed uncontrollably as La Roja roared to victory over the Lionesses of England.

She had something to smile about going to the shops

‘Vamos Spain!!’ she wrote in her caption alongside an image in which she was seated in the stands at the stadium.

Translated into English, the caption reads: “Let’s go to Spain!”

‘Gooooooooool!!!!!!’ she wrote alongside another post, which showed video of the star cheering on her team while wearing team-colored face paint.

Elsa attended the match with her children and Australian husband Chris, who held one of the couple’s children in the stands.

Elsa’s shirt read ‘Love’ in faded letters

She grabbed a snack and a coffee on the outing

It comes after Elsa was seen getting into the footballing spirit on Sunday night

Elsa got the result she wanted as La Roja won the game with a final score of 1 against 0 for the Lionesses.

Last week, Elsa wished her husband a happy 40th birthday by marking the milestone with a friendly joke.

In a post shared on Instagram, she poked fun at her Australian acting love in the face of the ravages of time.

Alongside a photo of Chris looking shocked, she wrote: This is exactly the face I made when I turned 40 my love. But don’t worry, everything will be fine!

‘I’ll be there for you too, I’ll hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets, even if you’re more beautiful than ever. Happy birthday!’ she added.

Chris and Elsa have been married since 2010 and share daughter India, 10, and twins Sasha and Tristan, eight.