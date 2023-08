Tourist numbers in Europe this summer have returned to almost pre-Covid levels, with especially high demand from North American travellers. But the summer season has been far from smooth, with holidaymakers encountering heatwaves, wildfires and the return of overcrowding at some of Europe’s most popular sights. Some of the troubles have also been caused by the tourists themselves, with several accused of vandalism and trespassing at the iconic sites they were visiting.

