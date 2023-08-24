Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati meets TotalEnergies top officials in presence of Energy Minister

    By

    Aug 22, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday met at his ministerial office with TotalEnergies top officials, including Laurent Vivier, Senior Vice President of Middle East Exploration at TotalEnergies; Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President of Exploration and Production for Asia; and Romain de La Martiniegrave;re, General Manager of TotalEnergies in Lebanon.nbsp;

    In the wake of the meeting, which came following an inspection visit to the drilling rig in Block 9, Mikati said that the start of drilling works on August 24 constituted a ray of hope for the Lebanese. He further wished for a happy ending to the drilling process ldquo;to provide additional resources for Lebanon to help rise from the current crises.rdquo;

    quot;Everyone should set personal interests and considerations aside and handle the project as an achievement that serves all the Lebanese alike, especially in its capacity as a fundamental pillar for the advancement of the national economy,rdquo; Mikati added.nbsp;

    The Prime Minister separately met with Internal Security Forcesrsquo; Chief, Major General Imad Osman.

