Mikati meets TotalEnergies top officials in presence of Energy Minister

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday met at his ministerial office with TotalEnergies top officials, including Laurent Vivier, Senior Vice President of Middle East Exploration at TotalEnergies; Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President of Exploration and Production for Asia; and Romain de La Martiniegrave;re, General Manager of TotalEnergies in Lebanon.nbsp;

In the wake of the meeting, which came following an inspection visit to the drilling rig in Block 9, Mikati said that the start of drilling works on August 24 constituted a ray of hope for the Lebanese. He further wished for a happy ending to the drilling process ldquo;to provide additional resources for Lebanon to help rise from the current crises.rdquo;

quot;Everyone should set personal interests and considerations aside and handle the project as an achievement that serves all the Lebanese alike, especially in its capacity as a fundamental pillar for the advancement of the national economy,rdquo; Mikati added.nbsp;

The Prime Minister separately met with Internal Security Forcesrsquo; Chief, Major General Imad Osman.

