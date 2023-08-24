Ex-Vice Staffers Launch New Tech Outlet Weeks After Bankruptcy Sale

Aaron Shapiro

The downfall of Vice Media has given rise to a new technology outlet—one shepherded by some who propped up Vice itself.

Four former editors and one writer on Vice’s Motherboard vertical launched 404 Media on Tuesday, planning to carry on their technology reporting while focusing on its impact on humans. The launch comes just three weeks after Motherboard’s top two editors, Jason Koebler and Emanuel Maiberg, departed Vice following its bankruptcy sale.

“We’ll go where others won’t, talk to people who are overlooked, and expose those who do not want to be seen,” Maiberg said in a statement on the new venture. “We’ll show what is often forgotten: the humans who shape technology, and the impact their decisions have on the lives of ordinary people.”

