Russia’s ‘General Armageddon’ Gets the Boot Weeks After Wagner Coup

Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters

Russia’s Gen. Sergei Surovikin has officially been relieved of duty after reportedly spending weeks on house arrest over his suspected involvement in June’s deadly military coup.

The news was first announced Tuesday by journalist Alexei Venediktov, who posted the text from a presidential decree ordering Surovikin’s dismissal as the commander of the Aerospace Forces on Twitter. The decree was not publicly available.

Several pro-Kremlin Telegram channels also shared news of Surovikin’s firing, writing that President Vladimir Putin’s decree was signed last week but kept under wraps.

