The Amazfit GTR 4 has dropped to its best price of the year

The fall semester is officially kicking off in much of the country, so if you haven’t started preparing for next year, it’s wise to start now. Fortunately, the Amazfit GTR 4 — which is one of our top picks from the back-to-school guide — has returned to its all-time low price in 2023 of $169.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buyand Aim.

As they say, health is wealth, but when schoolwork and deadlines take over, it’s all too easy to neglect. That’s where the Amazfit GTR 4 comes in handy. In addition to being relatively affordable, the wearable makes it incredibly easy to monitor the basics like sleep, fitness, and even stress levels. One of the best things about it is that it’s platform agnostic, so it won’t lock you into a single ecosystem like the Apple Watch does. It also has support for Amazon Alexa voice commands and other features that will make life easier, such as turn-by-turn navigation.

If you’re looking to increase your productivity, the Elgato Stream Deck XL could do the trick. Right now, the handy macro controller is on sale for $199.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buyand B&H Photo. That’s the best price we’ve seen on Stream Deck this year and just $10 off its all-time low.

Unlike other Stream Decks, the “XL” comes with 32 macro keys, allowing you to quickly perform more tasks than the 15-key Stream Deck MK.2 and like-minded Stream Deck Mini. Each button can be customized to act as a shortcut for various activities, allowing you to update your Slack status, turn on your smart lights, and perform a variety of other tasks with the press of a button. It’s a fun tool that will help you streamline your workflow so you can speed up work, live streams, podcasts, and other activities.

