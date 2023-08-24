‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3, Episode 4 Recap: Is the Killer Going to Be a Woman…Again?

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Charles’s (Steve Martin) quote from last week’s episode of Only Murders in the Building has been playing on a loop in my mind: “Another female killer? That’s so done.” He’s right! In light of that, while watching the latest Only Murders, I tried to spot any potential male leads. No luck. Perhaps we’re being veered in a bunch of wrong directions, but every single suspect so far has been female yet again. Maybe there’s a big twist pointing to Oliver (Martin Short) or Charles, but I’m not seeing it yet.

In fact, Mabel (Selena Gomez) is the shiftiest of the bunch as we near the halfway point of Season 3. In light of her moving out of the Arconia—she spends the first part of this episode touring new, tinier apartments—she wants to reboot the podcast. But that would require a murder, and lucky for her, there happens to be one in Oliver’s play. Fishy, fishy. Even shadier: Mabel keeps receiving messages from an unknown number.

Another murder podcast hits the restart button at the beginning of this episode. Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) finally rears her head again after having been canceled by the public due to mistreatment of her employee, who then became a murderer after being under so much pressure from her boss. Whoops. One wellness retreat and Cinda is back at the microphone. That unknown number texting Mabel? It was Cinda pestering Mabel to give her a lead on a new murder case.

