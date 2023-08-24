‘Ahsoka’ Review: New Series Is Great Fan Service to the Biggest Star Wars Nerds

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Lucasfilm

Ahsoka is both a spin-off of The Mandalorian, where its protagonist initially appeared in live-action form, and a direct follow-up to Star Wars Rebels, a four-season animated TV series that concluded in 2018. For those steeped in Star Wars lore, it’s an eagerly anticipated continuation of the story of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), a Jedi who was trained by none other than Darth Vader himself, Anakin Skywalker. For everyone else, its premise alone likely ignites a desire for a roadmap and extensive time to study various Wikipedia pages.

As with more than a few of its Disney ancestors, Ahsoka is an attempt to expand the galaxy far, far away by honing in on its nooks and crannies—a paradoxical approach that has yet to truly make this universe seem as big as its inhabitants claim. Set between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, creator/writer/director Dave Filoni’s eight-episode Disney+ affair (streaming August 23) is built upon a Rebels narrative and character foundation.

That it manages to also clue newbies into what’s going on is rather impressive, but make no mistake about it—unless you’re already invested in the exploits of Ahsoka and her anti-Imperial cohorts, this tale’s interpersonal dynamics, fraught emotions and high-stakes drama will feel more conceptual than pressing. No matter how hard it strives for widespread accessibility, it’s a sequel that will be of primary interest to established fans.

