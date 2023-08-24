Don’t Miss Out on This Rare Sight! A ‘Potentially Interstellar’ Comet Will Grace the Skies Next Month – Here’s How to Catch a Glimpse Before It Departs Our Solar System Eternally

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
A “potentially interstellar” comet hurtling through space at 240,000 miles per hour will be visible in September before it leaves our solar system.
Comet Nishimura, which was discovered earlier this month, will make its closest approach to Earth around 10am BST on Tuesday, September 12.
It will come within 125 million kilometers of our planet and should be visible to the naked eye as a star-like mass with a “tail”, like a “dirty snowball”.
Five days later, on September 17, Comet Nishimura will reach “perihelion”, defined as the closest approach to the Sun, at about 32 million kilometers.
It will “slingshot” around our star before heading back in the direction it came from, never to be seen by us earthlings again.
Pictured is Comet Nishimura, photographed three days ago from June Lake, California, while sporting a green coma and slender tail.
different space rocks
A asteroid It is a large chunk of rock left over from collisions or from the early solar system. Most lie between Mars and Jupiter in the Main Belt.
TO kite It is a rock covered in ice, methane and other compounds. Their orbits take them much further from the solar system.
TO meteorite It’s what astronomers call a flash of light in the atmosphere when debris burns up.
This waste itself is known as meteoroid. Most are so small that they vaporize in the atmosphere.
If any of these meteoroids reach Earth, it is called meteorite.
Meteors, meteoroids, and meteorites typically originate from asteroids and comets.
Comets are made of ice, dust, and rocky material, and are different from asteroids, which are made of metals and rocky material.
As a comet approaches the Sun, its ice and dust contents begin to vaporize (known as sublimation), giving it a distinctive tail and a hazy or cloudy halo, known as a coma.
Comet Nishimura has been described as “potentially interstellar,” meaning it may come from another solar system.
It was discovered by Hideo Nishimura of Japan on August 12 using a telephoto lens mounted on a Canon camera while it was about 150 million kilometers from the sun.
It has since been snapped in a picture by another photographer in June Lake, California in recent days, appearing as a green blob with its slender tail.
NASA said in a blog post that the new comet (officially named C/2023 P1 Nishimura) should be visible to the naked eye within a few days on either side of its close approach.
‘Will Comet Nishimura be visible to the naked eye? Given the unpredictability of comets, no one can say for sure, but currently it seems like a good bet,” he said.
“As the comet dips toward the Sun, it will likely continue to intensify and possibly become a naked-eye object in early September.”
Comet Nishimura will slingshot the sun, where its trajectory will be altered by the great gravitational power of our star before returning to deep space.
Comet Nishimura will make its closest approach to Earth at 10:00 BST on Tuesday 12 September. It will come within 78 million miles (125 million kilometers) of our planet and should be visible to the naked eye.
Nishimura will get so close to the Sun (within the orbit of the planet Mercury) that its core could break apart.
The nucleus is the solid central part of the comet, made up of rock, dust, and frozen gases such as carbon dioxide and methane.
According Earth Heaventhe public should try to observe the comet with a small telescope during the remaining days of August because it may not survive its pass near the sun.
Another potential problem is that the comet will also be angularly close to the Sun, so it will only be possible to see it near sunset or sunrise, when it reflects just the right amount of sunlight.
According to NASA, a comet does not emit light of its own and what appears to be comet light is actually a reflection of sunlight.
“Sunlight bounces off the comet’s ice particles in the same way that light bounces off a mirror,” he says.
Further orbital calculations could determine whether Nishimura’s comet is truly interstellar; MailOnline has contacted NASA for more information.
Interstellar objects are interesting to astronomers because they can provide information about other solar systems that we cannot reach.
Comets are made of ice, dust, and rocky material, and are different from asteroids, which are made of metals and rocky material (conceptual image).
Only three such objects have been observed, including the first, a meteor, which struck Earth in 2014 and was only confirmed by US Space Command as the first interstellar object eight years later.
The second, ‘Oumuamua, was discovered in October 2017, and the third, Comet Borisov, was discovered in August 2019.
Originally classified as a comet, ‘Oumuamua was later reclassified as an asteroid because it lacked a coma (the cloud of gases that surrounds a comet’s nucleus).
Meanwhile, 2I/Borisov is one of the most “pristine” comets ever observed, scientists announced in 2021, meaning it hasn’t been altered or degraded by heat and radiation from stars like our sun.
OUMUAMUA: AN INTERSTELLAR VISITOR THAT PASSED THROUGH EARTH AT 97,200 MPH IN 2017
A cigar-shaped object called ‘Oumuamua passed close to Earth at 97,200 mph (156,428 km/h) in October 2017.
It was first detected by a telescope in Hawaii on October 19 and observed 34 separate times over the next week.
It owes its name to the Hawaiian term meaning “scout” or “messenger” and passed by the Earth at about 85 times the distance of the Moon.
It was hailed as the first interstellar object seen in the solar system, but it baffled astronomers.
Initially it was thought that the object could be a comet.
However, it does not display any of the classic behavior expected of comets, such as a dusty tail of water ice particles.
The asteroid is up to 400 meters long and very elongated, perhaps 10 times as long as it is wide.
That aspect ratio is larger than that of any asteroid or asteroid observed in our solar system to date.
But the asteroid’s slightly red hue (specifically pale pink) and variable brightness are remarkably similar to objects in our own solar system.
About the size of London’s Gherkin skyscraper, some astronomers were convinced it was piloted by aliens because of the long distance the object traveled without being destroyed and the closeness of its journey beyond Earth.
Alien hunters for SETI, the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence based at the University of California, Berkeley, said there was a possibility the rock was “an extraterrestrial artifact.”
But scientists at Queen’s University Belfast took a close look at the object and said it appears to be an asteroid, or “planetesimal” as originally thought.
Researchers believe the cigar-shaped asteroid had a “violent past,” after observing light bouncing off its surface.
They are not exactly sure when the violent collision took place, but they believe the lone asteroid’s fall will continue for at least a billion years.
