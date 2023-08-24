Teachers and parents are told to be on lookout for Chinese vapes that are disguised as HIGHLIGHTER pens and contain as much nicotine as 50 cigarettes

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Teachers are warned to watch out for new Chinese “High Light” vapes disguised as highlighters.

The vapes are packaged in bright neon colors to look like a typical pencil case and come in 20 kid-friendly flavors like Blueberry Ice Cream, Mango, and Strawberry Banana.

But they contain nicotine, which is breathed through the lungs when vapes are used, which can cause damage to children’s lungs and brains, causing nicotine addiction, lung damage, gum disease and oral cancer.

Highlighter vapes contain 50 milligrams of nicotine, which means that one cartridge is equivalent to the nicotine in 50 cigarettes. This is twice as much as is legal in most EU countries.

Teachers are battling the vaping epidemic at school as the new term begins in September.

Previous research has shown that the average adolescent vaper in America starts at age 13, which has been declining since 2014. They need a certain number of vapers. 2.5 million high school or college students

Users suck on the end of the vape pen. Highlighter design makes it easy for kids to hide in their school pencil case

In the United States, more than 2.5 million children use electronic cigarettes, an increase of half a million from last year and a downward trend seen in recent years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 2.55 million Americans in middle or high school admit to using the device in the past 30 days. That’s a jump of 500,000, or 24%, from 2021. It’s the first increase since the CDC began collecting annual data in 2019.

The vapes are made by Shenzhen Amdecig Technology based in Shenzhen, China.

The company’s website claims the devices are “not intended for minors,” but the packaging and flavors are aimed at younger audiences.

Minou Jones, president of the Detroit Wayne Oakland Tobacco-Free Coalition, said Fox 2: ‘Young people hide the use of these products from schools and from their parents, which makes it very dangerous.’

Disposable vapes seem to be the e-cigarette of choice among young people, with most buying them at bodegas.

In the United States, it is illegal to sell vapes to those under 21, but many minors can still obtain them.

“Because our jobs aren’t hard enough,” Missouri High School English teacher Dawn Finley wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “These are vape pens, not highlighters.”

Stefan Bjes, a patrol sergeant who served with a Chicago police department for more than 19 years and previously served as a school resource officer, said: FoxNews the vapes arrive from China and are completely unregulated.

“As they are unregulated, they could contain hazardous substances that could cause long-term harm to users.”

The officer added: “There is no way of knowing their nicotine content or what else they may contain.

“We know that the Chinese manufacturers of these illegal disposable vapes also manufacture and sell to the United States.”

He urged parents to explain the dangers of vaping to their children and teachers to watch out for disguised vaping in schools.

Early studies that warned of their harmful effects were initially dismissed as outliers, or criticized as misinformation spread by the tobacco industry suddenly threatened by the arrival of smokeless nicotine products. .

But the scientific evidence demonstrating their harmful effects has accumulated and shows that they cause almost as much damage as traditional cigarettes.

CDC figures claim that at least 2.6 million American children are addicted to e-cigarettes, reversing a downward trend in recent years.

The report reveals that 2.55 million middle or high school students used the device in the past 30 days.

This represents a jump of 500,000, or 24%, from 2021. This is the first increase since 2019.

Ultra-durable disposable devices – such as Elf bars – were the most common type of device used (55%).

The vast majority of children (85%) have used flavored e-cigarettes that federal regulators have cracked down on in recent years over fears they may be deliberately marketed to children.