CNN Brutally Mocks ‘Clown’ Vivek Ramaswamy’s Topless Tennis ‘Debate Prep’

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s latest attention-grabbing social media stunt not only triggered giggles from CNN staffers on Tuesday morning but prompted one pundit to call him the “biggest clown” in the Republican 2024 field.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s primary debate on Fox News, the 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur posted a video of himself smashing tennis balls while shirtless, alongside a caption that read: “Three hours of solid debate prep this morning.” The topless tennis tweet came just days after it was reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ camp urged him to “hammer” Ramaswamy at the debate.

Ramaswamy’s campaign team, meanwhile, told The Daily Beast last week that the “anti-woke” crusader hasn’t devoted much time to debate preparation, instead focusing most of his time on campaigning and remaining a fixture on Fox News, local media, and other TV networks. Ramaswamy’s long-shot presidential bid has recently seen a surge in polls, placing him third in the race behind DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, who is skipping Wednesday’s debate.

