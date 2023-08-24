Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    News

    CNN Brutally Mocks ‘Clown’ Vivek Ramaswamy’s Topless Tennis ‘Debate Prep’

    By

    Aug 22, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    CNN Brutally Mocks ‘Clown’ Vivek Ramaswamy’s Topless Tennis ‘Debate Prep’

    CNN

    GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s latest attention-grabbing social media stunt not only triggered giggles from CNN staffers on Tuesday morning but prompted one pundit to call him the “biggest clown” in the Republican 2024 field.

    Ahead of Wednesday night’s primary debate on Fox News, the 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur posted a video of himself smashing tennis balls while shirtless, alongside a caption that read: “Three hours of solid debate prep this morning.” The topless tennis tweet came just days after it was reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ camp urged him to “hammer” Ramaswamy at the debate.

    Ramaswamy’s campaign team, meanwhile, told The Daily Beast last week that the “anti-woke” crusader hasn’t devoted much time to debate preparation, instead focusing most of his time on campaigning and remaining a fixture on Fox News, local media, and other TV networks. Ramaswamy’s long-shot presidential bid has recently seen a surge in polls, placing him third in the race behind DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, who is skipping Wednesday’s debate.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    A video claiming to show Prigozhin’s jet plummeting from the sky and the plane’s fiery wreckage could be starting points for an investigation into the crash — if a fair investigation is possible, aviation expert says

    Aug 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy