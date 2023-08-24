Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    First Two Trump Co-Defendants in Georgia Case Turn Themselves In

    Aug 22, 2023
    First Two Trump Co-Defendants in Georgia Case Turn Themselves In

    The first defendants in Donald Trump’s sprawling criminal case in Georgia turned themselves in on Tuesday to be booked, fingerprinted, and photographed by local authorities.

    Scott Hall, a bail bondsman and Fulton County Republican poll watcher, was the first of the 19 co-defendants to surrender to the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday morning, the jail’s online records showed.

    Hall was charged in relation to his alleged involvement in a breach of voting systems in Coffee County. He had not yet been released about an hour after his surrender, according to jail records. Hall faces a total of seven counts, including conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to defraud the state, and the racketeering count at the heart of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ case.

