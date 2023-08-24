First Two Trump Co-Defendants in Georgia Case Turn Themselves In

Lindsay DeDario/Reuters
The first defendants in Donald Trump’s sprawling criminal case in Georgia turned themselves in on Tuesday to be booked, fingerprinted, and photographed by local authorities.
Scott Hall, a bail bondsman and Fulton County Republican poll watcher, was the first of the 19 co-defendants to surrender to the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday morning, the jail’s online records showed.
Hall was charged in relation to his alleged involvement in a breach of voting systems in Coffee County. He had not yet been released about an hour after his surrender, according to jail records. Hall faces a total of seven counts, including conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to defraud the state, and the racketeering count at the heart of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ case.