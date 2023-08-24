Jonnie Irwin shares health update amid his terminal cancer battle as he praises the NHS and reveals ‘surprising’ scan experience

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jonnie Irwin shared a health update Tuesday afternoon amid his terminal cancer battle.

The 49-year-old presenter of A Place In The Sun took to Instagram to praise the NHS after attending an MRI and CT scan to monitor his illness.

Jonnie, who has been battling the disease since first being diagnosed in 2020, was surprised to find his scan took place in an unlikely location rather than a hospital.

He shared on his social media that he was scanned in portable scanners in a nearby recreation center car park.

He said, “I got some scans today. Not in a hospital, but in a recreation center car park. MRI and CT unit. Surprising in this.

“I actually had a great experience. We could park almost in front of the door, no queue and finished and dusted within 15 minutes. Well done #nhs.’

Fans were quick to send their well wishes in the mail, as one wrote: “You look really great Jonnie. Keep fighting, all your fans have their hands behind your back.’

A second commented, ‘Looking really good, Johnnie, honestly. I hope you had a good holiday.’

Someone else wrote, “So glad it all went well and it was a positive experience for you! Scanxiety really exists, I know that from experience, but if you have good experiences with it, it will certainly help with future scans.’

A fourth supporter typed, “You look great. Good luck keeping track of everything.”

It comes after Jonnie spent some quality time with his family this weekend amid his battle with terminal cancer.

The TV personality was on vacation with wife Jessica Holmes, 40, and their three young children, Rex, four, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

Jonnie shared a series of photos from their glorious outing, which showed him smiling broadly.

In an adorable shot shared to Instagram, the TV star sat on a recliner surrounded by his three children, dressed in matching red and white shirts.

Jonnie made fond memories of the family vacation, photographing his three children in a row, dressed in colorful swimwear, inflatable armbands and even a shark fin, ready to go for a swim.

The Escape To The Country host also shared a photo of the family sitting around a dining table indulging in a feast with loved ones.

Elsewhere, his wife Jessica relaxed on the grass by the pool with a drink in hand, one of their young twins playing beside her.

Jonnie captioned his heartwarming upload: “The best weather, the best fun and the very best people for a few days away.”

The television personality is bravely battling the terminal illness after being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020, which has since spread to his brain.

Jonnie appeared on BBC Morning Live earlier this month to give fans a health update and talk about the importance of palliative care.

Jonnie previously admitted that the pain can get so bad that he seeks solace in hospice as he is unwilling to let his family see him suffer.

Speak against Hello! magazine, he explained, “I remove myself a number of times because I’m not good around when I’m in pain.

“I’m like a bear with a sore head and I don’t want them around.”

Discussing his death, the father-of-three added, “It could happen at any time. I’m here to hold it off as long as possible.’

The presenter also discussed his decision to keep the fight against cancer a secret from his children.

“I keep getting asked, ‘Are you going to tell them?’ but tell them what? It would be terrible news if they had to turn their heads,’ he said.

“And it would greatly confuse Rex; he’s having a shocking enough day. Let’s stick our heads in the sand as long as possible.’