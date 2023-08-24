Destiny 2: The Final Shape arrives on February 27th to finish a light vs. dark battle

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The first series in DestinationThe universe of is coming to an end with an epic battle between light and dark. DestinationThe saga of light and darkness has always been about The Traveler, a mysterious entity in the universe of Destination that hangs motionless in the sky as a source of light for Destination players Now, The Traveler asks destiny 2 players for help, and it’s time to answer that call on February 27.

A mysterious enemy, The Witness, has already entered The Traveler, and now, Destiny 2: The Final Form Players will need to venture inside to help defeat the Witness. What awaits us inside is Pale Heart, a first linear destination unlike anything we’ve seen in Destination during its almost 10-year history.

Inside the travelerImage: Bungie

destiny 2 Players will fight against new enemies. the final form, including Subjugators that will drop Stasis and Strand effects to slow you down and tangle you up. But you’ll be able to fight back thanks to a variety of new Arc, Solar, and Void supers.

The new super Warlock is all about solar powers and a call to Radiance from the original. Destination. The creation of fissures will even include a burst of solar energy. Titans will be given a super void that includes multiple void axes that can be thrown at enemies. Allies can even pick up the ax and wield it, and Titans can consume a grenade to turn it into a shield to attack. Hunters will receive a new Arc Super, which is all about the Arc Staff. There are new combos that you can chain together and blink during the super.

The new Titan Ax super.Image: Bungie

Destiny 2: The Final Form would not be a Destination release Without some new weapons and some returning ones though. Weapons like Red Death, Dragon’s Breath and Khvostov return – fan favorites from the original Destination game. A new Tessellation exotic fusion rifle will even match your own damage type.

Even Cayde-6, the adorable Exo Hunter from fate 2come back for the final form. voiced by Firefly and Castle star Nathan Fillion, Cayde-6 was killed in fate 2, but will appear alongside Zavala and Ikora in the campaign as a guide. And once the campaign is complete, the Pale Heart fate will be unlocked and players will need to face The Witness in the final form Raid.

So what happens beyond? the final form Campaign? Bungie will release three new “episodes” of fate 2 content throughout 2024. Instead of the four seasons you’d normally find, these three episodes will feature larger content drops than seasons typically offer. Initially, they will focus on the consequences of the final formbut Bungie sees them as a way to keep fate 2 going beyond this saga of light and dark.

Until February and the final formthere is still news fate 2 content on the way. Today marks the launch of season of the witch, a season focused on the story of Eris Morn. Includes two new seasonal activities, taking place in the Hive parts of the fate 2 universe. season of the witch It also includes a new Vex-style player vs. player map for fate 2Crucible modes.

Speaking of returns, Bungie is picking up their Crota’s End foray from Destinationwhich will be available on September 1 for destiny 2 players If you are new to destiny 2 If you simply want to catch up on the story, there’s also a new Timeline Highlights feature that will allow you to recap key narrative moments in the game’s story.