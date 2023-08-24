Bank Manager’s Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot Falls Apart Spectacularly

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

A New York bank manager allegedly tried to hire a hitman to kill her brother-in-law, but things were swiftly derailed when the hired gun informed the man—one day prior to when the deed was supposed to be done—that he was the target of an assassination plot.

Reshma Massarone, a 39-year-old mother of two, was arrested Monday and charged with racketeering/murder-for-hire, according to federal court filings unsealed Tuesday. She agreed to pay $10,000 to shoot the brother-in-law dead, locking it in with a $2,500 down payment sent from a suburban Walgreens, the criminal complaint against her states.

Massarone, née Bhoopersaud, remained detained on a judge’s orders on Tuesday, as a danger to the community. Reached by phone, Massarone’s husband Jeffrey told The Daily Beast, “You have to talk to my lawyer,” before hanging up. Mark Gombiner, Massarone’s court-appointed federal defender, did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

