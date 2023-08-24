Disgraced police chief James Burke who bungled Gilgo Beach serial killer investigation is arrested after ‘soliciting sex worker at Vietnam War memorial’

Burke, 58, was released from prison for beating a man and trying to cover it up.

He was the highest-ranking uniformed officer in Suffolk County for four years before his arrest.

The former top cop is widely blamed for the mishandling of the Gilgo Beach murder investigation.

Disgraced police chief James Burke, accused of botching the Gilgo Beach investigation, has been arrested for soliciting a sex worker.

Burke, 58, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday morning by a Targeted Intervention Unit on suspicion of soliciting a prostitute.

The former top policeman, widely accused of mishandling the Gilgo Beach investigation, faces other charges.

A Suffolk County spokesperson confirmed he was charged with proposition of a sexual act, public obscenity, indecent exposure and criminal solicitation.

He was arrested at Suffolk County’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park, but it’s unclear when he will appear in court.

Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show disgraced Suffolk Police Chief James Burke stepping out in July

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney confirmed his office is awaiting charging documents from the former officer.

Suffolk County spokeswoman Marykate Guilfoyle said in a statement: “At approximately 10:15 a.m. at Suffolk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park, the park rangers’ Targeted Response Unit (TRU) of Suffolk County arrested James Burke.

“He is currently charged with proposing a sexual act, public obscenity, indecent exposure and criminal solicitation, with additional potential charges pending.”

Burke was released from prison in November 2018 after serving a 46-month prison sentence for beating a man who stole a duffel bag from his vehicle.

The man was handcuffed at the time of the assault, with Burke orchestrating the cover-up.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.