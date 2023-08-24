Experience visceral PS VR2 combat when Bulletstorm VR launches December 14

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

In Bulletstorm VR, you’ll embark on an ultra-violent journey of survival and revenge as you and your squad battle it out on the abandoned resort planet of Stygia. Get ready to put yourself in the shoes of Grayson Hunt and solve his revenge against the corrupt General Sarrano once and for all. You’ll collect a veritable arsenal of high-tech weaponry as you carve a swath of destruction across wastelands, terror domes, and abandoned ruins.

Skillfully sending your opponents into oblivion has never felt better since working with the PS VR2 Sense controller’s adaptive triggers. We’ve made sure each gun feels a little different in your hands – you’ll feel the Chaingun’s incredible rate of fire as you fire bullets indiscriminately. Lack of stamina could mean you need to reload or need a little more time to lock on for that devastating sniper headshot.

Combat in Bulletstorm is blood flowing – between the hail of projectiles, hordes of enemies, and dangerous environments, there are plenty of options for you to unleash destruction. Experiencing this in VR takes gunplay and melee combat to new heights, and the haptic feedback adds an intense sense of immersion, especially during a tough fight when you’re not sure who will be left standing. When you’re clinging to the skin of your teeth, the earpiece’s pulses remind you of what’s at stake and that you’re living life dangerously close to the edge. But nothing beats the feeling of taking down that latest pesky mutant.

As a former rogue assassin driven by blind vengeance, Grayson Hunt is familiar with death in all its bloody forms. He turns his revenge into an art form with the skill shooting system that he put Bulletstorm on the map, now lovingly adapted for VR. The more chaos you cause, the greater the reward. You can use your power strap to launch enemies towards their friends’ bullets, give your enemies the scare of their lives by kicking them into exposed wires, or launch helpless enemies into the air with your hammer and turn their worlds upside down with your stasis blast.

Seamlessly switch between melee and ranged combat and use the environment to gain an advantage over your enemies. The power is in your hands to unleash the most creative and deadly kills possible. Be inventive and destroy anyone (and anything) that dares stand between you and your crew’s survival.

We’ve been working hard to make sure Bulletstorm roars in this new format. Thanks to these innovative features of PS VR2, you will feel completely immersed in the heat of the action. This time, when you land on Stygia, you’ll feel the fast-paced, frenetic combat like never before, especially when you feel the vibrations of a huge explosion. Bulletstorm VR arrives on PS VR2 on December 14 and is available for pre-order now. Get ready to lace up your boots, kick down doors and unleash destruction with a leash in one hand and a pistol in the other.