HORROR: Video Shows Louisville Police Officers Rescue Kidnapped Woman Chained To Floor

Louisville, Kentucky — On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, around 7:00 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of Bolling Avenue after calls came in from neighbors reporting a woman screaming for help. When the officers arrived, police said they heard and saw a woman in distress in the second-story window. Officers tried to get into the house from the front door but it was barricaded, so instead, they found a ladder and climbed in through the window. Once inside, police found the woman with a chain around her neck, which was secured by a MasterLock, and that chain was bolted to the floor with screws. Officers ripped the chain from the floor and rescued the woman from the home. She was immediately treated by first responders.

On August 18, 2023, Officers arrested 36-year-old Moises May in connection with the incident. According to May’s arrest report, on Monday the woman and May had a verbal argument that became physical. May allegedly grabbed the victim and held her down on the bathroom floor while he took a machete to cut off the majority of her hair and slapped her before she was able to leave. When she came back to the home on Wednesday to get her belongings, May locked the doors with a deadbolt that only he had a key to, trapping her inside.

May forced the woman to take off some of her clothes and told her, “You’re gonna get it tonight. I told you the next time you leave and don’t come home, I’d kill you.” He also slapped her. Afterward, he took her upstairs and chained her to the floor before leaving the house, taking her phone with him. The woman was able to bust open a window and scream for help. Neighbors heard her screaming and called 911. Police said the woman and May have a child together. May is charged with kidnapping, wanton endangerment, assault and several other charges. He is currently being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

The post HORROR: Video Shows Louisville Police Officers Rescue Kidnapped Woman Chained To Floor appeared first on Breaking911.