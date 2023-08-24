Father of Tennessee Titans Player Killed In Home Explosion, Another Injured

On Tuesday morning, the father of Tennessee Titans Cornerback Caleb Farley was killed following an apparent explosion that destroyed Farley’s home close to Lake Norman in Mooresville, North Carolina.

According to Iredell County Emergency Management, one individual lost their life early Tuesday morning, while another person sustained injuries. The incident occurred approximately at 12 a.m. along Barber Loop Road near Old Arborway Road.

As detailed in an official statement from the emergency management team, first responders were dispatched to the residence on Barber Loop after receiving reports of an explosion. Upon arrival, they discovered an individual who was in the process of leaving the house. This individual was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not deemed life-threatening.

Amidst the debris, 61-year-old Robert Farley, the father of Caleb Farley, was discovered deceased.

The NFL player was in Nashville at the time of the incident. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blast.

