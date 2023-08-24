Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    News

    Father of Tennessee Titans Player Killed In Home Explosion, Another Injured

    By

    Aug 22, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Father of Tennessee Titans Player Killed In Home Explosion, Another Injured

    On Tuesday morning, the father of Tennessee Titans Cornerback Caleb Farley was killed following an apparent explosion that destroyed Farley’s home close to Lake Norman in Mooresville, North Carolina.

    According to Iredell County Emergency Management, one individual lost their life early Tuesday morning, while another person sustained injuries. The incident occurred approximately at 12 a.m. along Barber Loop Road near Old Arborway Road.

    WCOS-TV / GETTY

    Photo courtesy WSOC TV

    As detailed in an official statement from the emergency management team, first responders were dispatched to the residence on Barber Loop after receiving reports of an explosion. Upon arrival, they discovered an individual who was in the process of leaving the house. This individual was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not deemed life-threatening.

    Amidst the debris, 61-year-old Robert Farley, the father of Caleb Farley, was discovered deceased.

    The NFL player was in Nashville at the time of the incident. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blast.

    The post Father of Tennessee Titans Player Killed In Home Explosion, Another Injured appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    A video claiming to show Prigozhin’s jet plummeting from the sky and the plane’s fiery wreckage could be starting points for an investigation into the crash — if a fair investigation is possible, aviation expert says

    Aug 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy