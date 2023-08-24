Your Back Will Thank You for Swapping Your Ordinary Desk Chair for This Kneeling Chair

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a writer, I spend most of the day sitting at my desk—that is, when I’m not rifling through my kitchen cabinets looking for a snack. But all of that sitting means having a good chair is just as important as having a good computer to get my job done. Over the years, I’ve tried too many different chairs to count. But after hours of sitting hunched over my computer screen, they’ve all wreaked havoc on my shoulders and lower back.

Unless you are constantly conscious of your posture, sitting up straight does not come naturally to most of us. And according to the Cleveland Clinic, sitting day in and day out in front of our screens with poor posture can have some pretty painful long-term effects on the body, including back and shoulder pain, arthritis, and joint damage. Although a standing desk is a good option to help reduce some of the strain on the lower back caused by a sedentary lifestyle, it may not be practical for someone who spends hours working at a desk daily. Finding a chair that provides proper lumbar support is the best option to both improve your posture and help relieve the extra stress on your back.

Read more at The Daily Beast.