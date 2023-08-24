Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    News

    Your Back Will Thank You for Swapping Your Ordinary Desk Chair for This Kneeling Chair

    By

    Aug 22, 2023 , , , ,
    Your Back Will Thank You for Swapping Your Ordinary Desk Chair for This Kneeling Chair

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    As a writer, I spend most of the day sitting at my desk—that is, when I’m not rifling through my kitchen cabinets looking for a snack. But all of that sitting means having a good chair is just as important as having a good computer to get my job done. Over the years, I’ve tried too many different chairs to count. But after hours of sitting hunched over my computer screen, they’ve all wreaked havoc on my shoulders and lower back.

    Unless you are constantly conscious of your posture, sitting up straight does not come naturally to most of us. And according to the Cleveland Clinic, sitting day in and day out in front of our screens with poor posture can have some pretty painful long-term effects on the body, including back and shoulder pain, arthritis, and joint damage. Although a standing desk is a good option to help reduce some of the strain on the lower back caused by a sedentary lifestyle, it may not be practical for someone who spends hours working at a desk daily. Finding a chair that provides proper lumbar support is the best option to both improve your posture and help relieve the extra stress on your back.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    A video claiming to show Prigozhin’s jet plummeting from the sky and the plane’s fiery wreckage could be starting points for an investigation into the crash — if a fair investigation is possible, aviation expert says

    Aug 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy