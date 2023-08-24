This Closet Steamer Is the Next Best Thing to At-Home Dry Cleaning

Scouted/The Daily Beast/LG.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re a busy professional with no time to iron each morning, a thrifter always bringing home dirty-ish clothes, or just like to look polished, you need to know about this innovative steaming closet. LG’s Styler—a steamer, closet, and full-length mirror in one sleek unit—promises to freshen, rejuvenate, press, steam clean, and sanitize everything from dry cleaning to delicates and other not-washer-friendly items that always seem to ruin your laundry process.

The unit comes (almost) fully assembled, and the directions are simple to follow—although, as a result, the Styler (which has the shape and size of a thin refrigerator) comes as a single, six-foot+, 190-pound unit, so it is best to locate and install the unit with the proper moving tools and a friend. The upside of this pre-assembly is that, besides placing a few drawers and racks and securing the unit, you can plug in the Styler and set it to work right away.

