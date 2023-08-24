Longshot GOP hopefuls Larry Elder and Perry Johnson plan to SUE the Republican Party for edging them out of the first debate

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Long-running Republican candidates Larry Elder and Perry Johnson threatened on Tuesday to sue the Republican National Committee to shut down Wednesday night’s debate, saying they met the requirements to appear on stage.

Elder said on Tuesday he has the required 40,000 individual donors, including 200 from 20 states, and has met the RNC’s polling requirements of achieving at least 1 percent support in three polls. nationals or 1 percent in two national polls and two polls in a first contest. State.

The conservative radio host – who lost to California Governor Gavin Newsom in the state’s recall election in 2021 – said Rasmussen polls he submitted to the RNC were thrown out because of “links business with former President Donald Trump”.

“I intend to sue the RNC to stop Wednesday’s presidential debate,” Elder posted on Twitter. “I said from the start that it looked like the rules of the game were rigged, but we didn’t know how rigged they were.”

The RNC responded in a statement in which spokesman Keith Schipper said, “The RNC has worked for two years to put in place a transparent and fair primary process that will put our eventual nominee in the best position to defeat Biden.

“Qualifying criteria for the first debate were clearly presented to campaigns and RNC leaders and members of the debate committee were in constant communication with candidates and campaigns throughout the qualifying period,” Schipper said. .

A person familiar with the process said several of the Rasmussen polls submitted by Elder lacked the required sample size, while another was funded by a PAC associated with one of Trump’s PACs.

In his statement, Elder pointed out that Rasmussen was “one of THREE polling firms to accurately predict the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.”

Elder also said he “didn’t know if Donald Trump had ever worked with Rasmussen.”

“For some reason, the RNC establishment leaders are afraid to have my voice on the debate stage,” Elder said. “Just as I had to fight to get on the ballot in the California recall election, I will fight to be on this debate stage because I have fully met all the requirements to do so. .”

Elder wasn’t the only GOP hopeful to complain about being left off the debate stage.

Johnson, a Michigan businessman who once tried to run for state governor, also threatened to take legal action after learning he was unqualified for the first debate of the GOP.

Former representative Will Hurd also criticized the RNC’s voting requirements after they failed. He reiterated on Tuesday that he would not sign the RNC’s ‘Blood Oath to Donald Trump’.

“The RNC’s corrupt and rigged debate process has been a disaster from the start,” Johnson said in a statement. “Our campaign hit all of the metrics the RNC offered and we qualified for the debate.”

“It is clear that from the start, the RNC knew who they wanted on stage and who they wanted to banish from the stage. Simply put, this is a wrong decision from a mismanaged process by a corrupt organization,” Johnson continued.

“This morning I am working with my team to take legal action against the RNC,” he said.

Johnson had loaned more than $8 million to his presidential campaign and offered donors a $10 gas card for a $1 donation to increase his number of donors and thus qualify for the first debate.

The source familiar with the process told DailyMail.com that Johnson lacked an investigation to qualify for the debate stage.

He also didn’t check with the RNC whether the polls mattered – and the one he included wasn’t technically a national survey, only polling voters in about two-thirds of the states.

In a social media post Tuesday morning, the former Texas congressman said “the RNC dismissed polls that included independents and Democrats willing to vote Republicans.”

“The lack of transparency and confusion around the RNC’s debate requirements is contrary to the democratic process,” Hurd also said. “Polling standards are arbitrary, unclear and lack consistency.”

While Elder signed the oath required by the RNC to ultimately support the Republican nominee, Hurd – one of three anti-Trump Republican nominees – refused.

He reiterated that point on Tuesday.

“I said from day one of my candidacy that I will not sign a blood oath to Donald Trump,” Hurd said.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, another contender by far, also said he met the requirements for the debate – but did not.

Suarez said at the Iowa State Fair earlier this month that those who don’t qualify for the first debate should drop out.

“I agree that if you’re failing to meet the minimum thresholds, you shouldn’t try to cut time spent on productivity,” he said.

Later Tuesday, “Suarez will make an announcement about the future of his campaign,” his spokesperson told Bloomberg News.

Trump continues to be the frontrunner in the Republican presidential race and plans to skip Wednesday night’s debate in Milwaukee.

Eight GOP candidates ended up taking the stage, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence and the former UN ambassador. Nikki Scott, Senator Tim Scott, Governor of North Dakota Doug Burgum, former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie and former Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson.