Serena Williams gives birth! Tennis icon welcomes second daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian and shares adorable video of newborn

Serena Williams welcomed her second daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian – and shared the first glimpse of her newborn baby in an adorable TikTok video on Tuesday.

The tennis icon, 41, who announced the gender of her baby boy earlier this month, shared a cute clip of herself, her husband and daughter Olympia, five, with the new -born, subtitled: “Welcome my beautiful angel”.

In the video, Serena is seen beaming in a pink dress in honor of her new daughter as she walks up to Alexis and kisses her.

Olympia, also in pink, walks up to join her parents, who embrace her, before Serena indicates that she forgot something.

The star then returns to frame cradling the couple’s newborn daughter as the family celebrates their second child. Serena has yet to announce their baby’s name.

Earlier this month, Serena revealed her daughter’s gender alongside her hubby at a party.

The former athlete opened up about motherhood during an interview with voguewhere she expressed that she did not consider herself a parent during her younger years.

“Earlier in my career, I had never thought of having children. There have been times when I wondered if I should ever bring children into the world, with all its problems. I’ve never been more confident or comfortable with babies or children,” she said.

Williams went on to say that she has since learned to parent and remarked that she has become particularly attached to her daughter.

“The thing is, nothing is a sacrifice for me when it comes to Olympia. It all makes sense,” she said.

