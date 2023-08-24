SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (SCDAO) – Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney Monday announced the indictment of Zanoor Jaffari, 31, of Brentwood, who is accused of stabbing his 33-year-old wife Misbah Batool and their two-year-old child Aiza, to death.

“As alleged, this defendant senselessly took the life of his wife and defenseless two-year-old daughter, leaving both their family and the community devastated,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Deadly domestic violence typically does not just happen overnight. It escalates over time, and, as seen here, can become lethal. I urge anyone who is a victim of or witnesses domestic violence, to please contact the Suffolk County Police Department or the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and help us prevent tragedies like this one.”

On the afternoon of July 30, 2023, members of the Suffolk County Police Department responded to emergency calls from the Jaffari family home in Brentwood. Once inside the home, officers allegedly observed Jaffari with blood on his clothes, and recovered a knife which is alleged to be the murder weapon that Jaffari used during the alleged stabbings. Police also observed Jaffari’s wife and two-year old daughter unconscious and bleeding from multiple stab wounds. Both victims were taken to South Shore University Hospital where they were pronounced deceased due to their injuries. Jaffari was placed under arrest.

On August 21, 2023, Jaffari was arraigned on the indictment before the Honorable Anthony S. Senft, for two counts of Murder in the First Degree, Class A felonies, and two counts of Murder in the Second Degree, also Class A felonies. Judge Senft ordered Jaffari be remanded without bail during the pendency of the case.

Jaffari is being represented by Lawrence Carra, Esq., and he is due back in court on October 5, 2023.

The post NY Man Indicted For Gruesome Murders of Wife And 2-Year-Old Daughter appeared first on Breaking911.