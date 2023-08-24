Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    News

    Audio Refutes Ramaswamy’s Claims He Was Misquoted on 9/11 Conspiracies

    By

    Aug 22, 2023 , , , , ,
    Joe Raedle

    A day after GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy argued that The Atlantic used a quote from him about 9/11 conspiracies that was flat-out “wrong,” The Atlantic pushed back by publishing the audio of his remarks.

    Ramaswamy’s campaign, however, claimed the audio still showed he was “taken badly out of context” and they called for the publication to release even more recordings “so that the full context and reality is exposed.”

    During an interview with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins on Monday evening, the rising Republican star was asked about his suggestion that federal agents may have been involved in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Earlier that day, The Atlantic had published writer John Hendrickson’s profile of Ramaswamy, which included the 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur expressing skepticism about the federal government by seemingly floating conspiracies about 9/11 and the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

