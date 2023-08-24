Huge Sunspot Detected by NASA Visible from Mars; Potential Threat to Earth’s Power Grids Next Week

<!–

NASA has identified a giant sunspot on the Sun that will likely continue to grow and move across the surface until it collides with Earth next week.

Experts have warned that the dark region, colder than its surroundings, could trigger energetic explosions capable of destroying our planet’s electrical grids.

The exact measurements of the sunspot are unknown, but NASA’s Perseverance rover took images of the spot while it is more than 152 million miles from the sun.

The rover observed the sunspot. from August 17 to 20.

‘bBecause Mars orbits on the opposite side of the Sun, Perseverance can see approaching sunspots more than a week before we do. Consider this your week-long warning: a large sunspot is coming,” Spaceweather shared in a post. blog post.

The images, which have been turned into animation, show a dim sun hanging in the darkness of space with a dark, blurry formation moving across the surface.

“It takes a large sunspot to show up in these low-resolution images,” Spaceweather shared.

Sunspots form when the Sun’s magnetic field is about 2,500 times stronger than Earth’s.

Due to the strong magnetic field, the magnetic pressure increases while the surrounding atmospheric pressure decreases.

This lowers the temperature relative to its surroundings because the concentrated magnetic field inhibits the flow of new, hot gas from the interior of the Sun to the surface.

And sunspots appear dark because they are at least 4,000 degrees F cooler than the surrounding area.

However, the outer atmosphere of the Sun can reach more than a million degrees.

NASA shared stunning images of our giant star in February, showing the range of temperatures around it.

Using the Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR), the US space agency captured several X-rays emitted by the hottest material in our star’s atmosphere.

High-energy X-rays were observed only in a few places, while low-energy X-rays and ultraviolet light were detected across the entire face of the gas ball.

Scientists hope the new images will help them solve one of the sun’s biggest mysteries: why its outer atmosphere reaches more than a million degrees, at least 100 times hotter than its surface.