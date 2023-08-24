CLARK COUNTY, Ohio – A tragic incident unfolded in Clark County on Tuesday morning, resulting in the loss of a student’s life and causing more than 20 other students to be transported to local hospitals following a collision involving a school bus, Sgt. Tyler Ross from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

At around 8:15 a.m., a Northwestern Local Schools bus was traveling westbound on Troy Road, also recognized as state route 41. Also, a 2010 Honda Odyssey was proceeding eastbound on SR-41 but veered across the center line into the path of the school bus, according to Ross. In response, the school bus maneuvered onto the shoulder in an attempt to avoid the collision but contact between the two vehicles still occurred.

As a result of the impact, the school bus veered off the right side of the road and overturned, while the Honda Odyssey also left the road and came to a stop.

Ross said the school bus was carrying a total of 52 children, along with the driver. Emergency personnel transported 13 students to nearby hospitals for medical care, while another 10 students sought treatment at hospitals using personal means of transportation.

Out of the injured students, 22 displayed injuries that are not considered life-threatening, while one student sustained more serious injuries, according to Ross. One student lost their life at the crash site after being ejected from the bus.

The Honda Odyssey was driven by Hermanio Joseph, 35, of Springfield. Both Joseph and his passenger, Roberto Mompremier, 37, also of Springfield, were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The school bus was driven by Alfred E. Collier, 68, of Springfield. Collier suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The post Ohio School Bus Crash Leaves Student Dead, At Least 23 Hurt On First Day Of School appeared first on Breaking911.