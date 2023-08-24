Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    News

    Man Who Rushed at Drew Barrymore Allegedly Stalked Amber Heard

    By

    Aug 22, 2023 , , , , ,
    Man Who Rushed at Drew Barrymore Allegedly Stalked Amber Heard

    Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    The man who accosted Drew Barrymore and actress Reneé Rapp while they were stage the 92Y on Monday, has a criminal record and a history of obsession with female celebrities, according to records and social media posts reviewed by The Daily Beast.

    The man, who called himself “Chad Michael Busto,” shouted out from the crowd and approached the stage mid-interview, demanding to meet with Barrymore, according to TMZ.

    As seen in video footage from the event, when Barrymore responded, the man shouted, “You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.” (Representatives for the 92Y did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.) Rapp quickly stood up and walked Barrymore off the stage, placing herself between the talk-show host and the crowd.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    A video claiming to show Prigozhin’s jet plummeting from the sky and the plane’s fiery wreckage could be starting points for an investigation into the crash — if a fair investigation is possible, aviation expert says

    Aug 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy