Man Who Rushed at Drew Barrymore Allegedly Stalked Amber Heard

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

The man who accosted Drew Barrymore and actress Reneé Rapp while they were stage the 92Y on Monday, has a criminal record and a history of obsession with female celebrities, according to records and social media posts reviewed by The Daily Beast.

The man, who called himself “Chad Michael Busto,” shouted out from the crowd and approached the stage mid-interview, demanding to meet with Barrymore, according to TMZ.

As seen in video footage from the event, when Barrymore responded, the man shouted, “You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.” (Representatives for the 92Y did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.) Rapp quickly stood up and walked Barrymore off the stage, placing herself between the talk-show host and the crowd.

