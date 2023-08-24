Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    YouTube Experiences Global Disruption: Website, App, and Streaming Service Unavailable for Countless Users

    YouTube Experiences Global Disruption: Website, App, and Streaming Service Unavailable for Countless Users

    YouTube was affected by a worldwide outage that began around 4 p.m. ET
    The issues affect the company’s website, app, and streaming service.

    YouTube has been affected by a worldwide outage, leaving users unable to watch their favorite videos.

    The issues hit the platform around 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, affecting the company’s website, app, and streaming service YouTube TV.

    YouTube has more than 2.7 billion active users as of 2023, but the number affected by the outage is unknown.

    YouTube has been hit by a worldwide outage, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to watch their favorite videos.

    DownDetector, a site that monitors online outages, shows more than 4,000 reports of problems in the US, but other countries like the UK, India, Australia and parts of Europe have also been affected.

    About 51 percent of users report having problems with the website, 28 percent cited the app, and 20 percent can’t connect to the YouTube streaming service.

    The streaming service, called YouTube TV, launched in 2017 as the public rallied around the cord-cutting movement.

    YouTube has not shared any information about the discontinuation of his X account.

    Users have shared their problems on X, showing screenshots taken from the ‘offline app’ and telling them to check their internet connection.

    The issues hit the platform around 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, affecting the company's website, app, and streaming service.

    YouTube Experiences Global Disruption: Website, App, and Streaming Service Unavailable for Countless Users

    By

