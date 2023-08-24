Fans vote for the most iconic album cover of all time! The Beatles, David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac and Nirvana all make the list… but do you agree with the winner?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

He faced a lawsuit after the cover star said the photo shoot caused him “extreme and permanent emotional distress”.

But that didn’t stop Nirvana’s Nevermind from being voted the most iconic album cover of all time.

The 1991 album, featuring the striking image of a naked little boy swimming underwater with a US dollar bill on a hook, won 44 percent of the vote in a poll.

The idea for the image is said to have been conceived by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain while watching a TV show about water births.

The baby, Spencer Elden, now 32, sued the group in 2021, alleging the photo was sexual exploitation which caused her “extreme and permanent emotional distress”. The group denied the claims, and a California judge dismissed the case.

Nirvana’s Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic. Their breakthrough album Nevermind propelled Michael Jackson’s Thriller to the top spot on the Billboard 200.

Second on the list was Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon (36%), which celebrates 50 years since its release this year.

The iconic cover, produced by design agency duo Hipgnosis, focuses on a prism reflecting beams of light into deep space.

Its meaning has sparked much debate among fans, with some suggesting it is a symbol of personal and psychological darkness, while others believe it represents thought and intellectual ambition.

But Storm Thorgerson, who was part of Hipgnosis, revealed in 2013 that Pink Floyd’s light show on stage inspired him, while co-designer Aubrey Powell claimed it resulted from a prism above of a score.

David Bowie comes third with his 1973 album Aladdin Sane (34%). The cover depicts Bowie with his eyes closed, makeup deadly pale and with a flash of red and blue on his face.

The brief was simple, Bowie wanted a flash: something reminiscent of the Taking Care of Business logo used by Elvis since he returned to the stage in 1969. The photo, taken by Brian Duffy, has become iconic in the world of music, fashion and art. appearing on clothing, walls, in galleries and even on household items.

In fourth place is the Beatles’ Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (27%), released in 1967.

Originally conceived by Paul McCartney, the final design was brought to life by British pop artist Peter Blake and his wife Jann Haworth and is a dazzling display of modern art that defines its era.

Amy Winehouse’s 2006 release Back in Black was her second and final album. The singer-songwriter died in 2011. The photo was taken by Mischa Richter who explained in an article in the The Guardian and said “I feel privileged to have created the cover for this superb album”.

I Am… Beyoncé’s Sasha Fierce also made the top 30. The album was released in 2008 and references her alter ego “Sasha Fierce”, who the former Destiny’s Child star said she “created (because he) somehow protects me and who I really am’

Demon Days by Gorillaz reached No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart in 2005. It features top hits ‘Feel Good Inc’, ‘Dare’ and ‘Kids With Guns’.

The Rolling Stones released Sticky Fingers in 1971. It was the ninth UK album by Mick Jagger and co. Andy Warhol came up with the idea for the artwork

Led Zeppelin’s Houses of the Saint got 10 percent of the vote. The 1973 album reached No. 1 on the albums chart

The cover of Prince’s Purple Rain album shows the iconic singer-songwriter astride a purple 1981 Hondamatic motorcycle.

The artwork, one of the most expensive ever created at the time, cost nearly £3,000 – more than £50,000 in today’s money – and sees the band appear in front in costume as Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. They are surrounded by 58 influential people.

Rounding out the top five most iconic album covers of all time is Rumors of Fleetwood Mac (23%), released in 1977.

Other top 30 covers include Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black (21%), Beyoncé’s I Am…Sasha Fierce (18%), Gorillaz’s Demon Days (18%), Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers (11 %). percent), Houses of the Holy by Led Zeppelin (10 percent) and Purple Rain by Prince (14 percent).

The survey reveals that more than half of respondents consider a good album cover to be art, while 45% agree that it can define and represent an era.

Harriet Scott of research agency Perspectus Global, which commissioned the survey of 2,000 people, said: “Music is so much more than just music. Of course, having a good sound is an essential element, but the cover is an important element to create this buzz and this enthusiasm.

“Even though the way we listen to music has changed over the years, the impact of cover art has not diminished. In fact, it’s more important than ever, to capture our attention and define the way we look at and interpret a particular album.