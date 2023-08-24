Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    News

    Man Sleeping Under Tractor-Trailer At Nashville Gas Station Killed After Driver Moves Rig

    By

    Aug 22, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Man Sleeping Under Tractor-Trailer At Nashville Gas Station Killed After Driver Moves Rig

    NASHVILLE (MNPD) – An unidentified pedestrian was killed early today when he was run over by a tractor-trailer rig while apparently sleeping between the 2nd and 3rd axles of the tractor.

    The tractor-trailer had been parked along the curb of an alley behind the travel center/fuel station at 601 Fesslers Lane. The 36-year-old driver said he came out to the truck around 4 a.m. and checked the area, but did not see anything unusual. When he began to pull forward, he felt a bump and then discovered the victim. No charges are anticipated against the truck driver. Efforts will be made to identify the victim, a white male, through his fingerprints.

    The post Man Sleeping Under Tractor-Trailer At Nashville Gas Station Killed After Driver Moves Rig appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    A video claiming to show Prigozhin’s jet plummeting from the sky and the plane’s fiery wreckage could be starting points for an investigation into the crash — if a fair investigation is possible, aviation expert says

    Aug 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy