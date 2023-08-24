Man Sleeping Under Tractor-Trailer At Nashville Gas Station Killed After Driver Moves Rig

NASHVILLE (MNPD) – An unidentified pedestrian was killed early today when he was run over by a tractor-trailer rig while apparently sleeping between the 2nd and 3rd axles of the tractor.

The tractor-trailer had been parked along the curb of an alley behind the travel center/fuel station at 601 Fesslers Lane. The 36-year-old driver said he came out to the truck around 4 a.m. and checked the area, but did not see anything unusual. When he began to pull forward, he felt a bump and then discovered the victim. No charges are anticipated against the truck driver. Efforts will be made to identify the victim, a white male, through his fingerprints.

