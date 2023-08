REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

By now he is probably wishing he had got on a flight.

Prince William’s failure to attend the final of the women’s World Cup in Australia last weekend, which the England side had reached in a historic first, continues to be a source of criticism for the royal several days later, on TV and online media.

