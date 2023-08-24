Modelo Especial is officially America’s best-selling beer as it dethrones Bud Light in the wake of Dylan Mulvaney controversy as its sales dip 26.7% year-on-year

Modelo Especial has officially triumphed over Bud Light as the best-selling beer in the United States, new data reveals

Sales of Modelo have so far exceeded those of Bud Light, whose sales have plummeted following the Dylan Mulvaney controversy.

Mexican lager beer beat Bud Light in offsite beer sales in May, June and July, holding a 9.1 share over the past four weeks while Bud Light slipped to a 7.1 share, data shows. of the NIQ.

New York-based Constellation Brands, which distributes Modelo, reported an 11% increase in revenue in the second quarter, driven by its beer business, which also includes Corona.

Bud Light has lost its position as America’s number one beer after 22 years at the top

Mulvaney worked with Bud Light in April as part of their March Madness campaign and received a can of light beer with his face on it – sparking outrage.

Modelo’s victory “seemed inevitable at least in recent months, but the timing has accelerated since Bud Light trends deteriorated significantly in April,” said Benj Steinman, president of Beer Marketer’s Insights. told CNN.

“It happened way faster than most people expected,” Steinman added.

Greg Gallagher, vice president of brand marketing for Constellation, told CNN the company is “having an incredible string of successes” and aims to expand its dominance with Hispanic drinkers to more demographic segments.

“Our growth is about maintaining that hard core but also attracting non-Hispanic customers, and we’re having incredible success,” he said.

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, lost a whopping $390 million in US sales as a result of its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The world’s biggest brewer blamed lower second-quarter revenue on Bud Light’s ‘lower volumes’ – with figures showing total US revenue fell 10.5% between April and June from to the previous year.

In a recent statement, the company said its sales to US retailers fell 14 percent, adding that it was “underperforming the industry.” It was a direct result of the controversy that erupted after the rapprochement with Mulvaney.

Bud Light’s popularity has plummeted since Anheuser-Busch teamed up with Mulvaney, 26, in April and gave him a personalized promotional can.

Bud Light’s volumes were also down 26.7% as it struggles to put behind it the public relations disaster of partnering with prominent transgender influencer Mulvaney.

The can was given to Mulvaney to celebrate 365 days of “being a girl”, the phrase she uses to describe her transition from male to female.

But it sparked outrage from drinkers, who accused Bud Light of trying to impose progressive beliefs on them through their favorite brand.

Among the lingering issues, Anheuser-Busch forced two of its senior executives to take “leave” following a major marketing error.

Some claim the two executives were ultimately fired over the fiasco, which the company denies.

Vice President of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid, 39, and Vice President of Consumer Brands Daniel Blake, 34, both took voluntary leave following the backlash.