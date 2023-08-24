Manhunt for convicted criminal Randolph Harrison Convery after he was released from NSW custody five months early

A prisoner was mistakenly released from his cell last week

Randolph Convery, 49, was in prison for violent offenses

Convery was last seen outside Newcastle Courthouse

A statewide manhunt has been launched against a convicted felon after an administrative error led to him being mistakenly released from prison five months earlier.

Randolph Harrison Convery, 49, who was in jail for domestic violence offences, was released from his cell by NSW Corrective Services officers at Newcastle Courthouse last Wednesday.

He was last seen in the grounds of his prison outside Hunter Street Courthouse shortly after his release at 3pm.

An error in the documents prepared by the Department of Communities and Justice was attributed to this error.

Convery reportedly even told the police that he was not supposed to be released.

Police are looking for Randolph Harrison Convery (pictured), 49, after he was accidentally released from prison in Newcastle last Wednesday.

Convery had been in custody since January and was not due to be released until January 30, 2024 at the earliest.

He had been sentenced to a maximum of 16 months in prison, with 12 months without parole, after pleading guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm and being armed with intent to commit a criminal act.

The Department of Communities and Justice issued a warrant as soon as the court was informed of the error.

Police did not address the error in their initial statement on the matter, released on Friday.

Convery committed no crime by being released.

In their statement, police said he was “wanted on outstanding warrants for his arrest”.

Police were still looking for the wanted man Wednesday morning.

Convery was last seen in his prison gardens outside Newcastle Courthouse (pictured) shortly after his release

They appealed for the public’s help in finding him.

Convery is described as Caucasian in appearance, 170-175cm tall, of large build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a white 1999 Toyota sedan with NSW registration AHJ70U.

He is known to frequent the Newcastle and Tarro areas.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Newcastle City Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.