Billionaire Howard Hughes’ stunning former mansion hits the market for $23 MILLION – two decades after the Los Angeles property featured in Leonardo DiCaprio-led biopic The Aviator

The property, located in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, dates back to 1926.

It rests on the edge of the Wilshire Country Club golf course.

Spanning 10,000 square feet, the home features eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms

A Los Angeles mansion once owned by Howard Hughes has gone on the market for a whopping $23 million.

The residence also has a second claim to fame, having served as the setting for The Aviator, the Martin Scorsese-directed 2004 biopic about Hughes.

The property, located in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Central LA, borders the eighth green of the golf course owned by the historic Wilshire Country Club.

The eccentric billionaire moved into the house in 1928

Hughes led a fascinating if tumultuous life – marred by mental illness and addiction.

Hughes rose to fame in 1920s Hollywood as the man behind boundary-pushing and often controversial films, including The Racket (1928), Hell’s Angels (1930), The Outlaw (1943) and more.

He also set several world speed records and built the largest seaplane in history, cementing his status as an aviation pioneer in history.

The billionaire – whose exact net worth is disputed – led a notoriously eccentric life, albeit marred by mental illness and drug addiction. His stormy but fascinating biography inspired the 2004 biopic The Aviator, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Hughes.

He moved into the Hancock Park mansion in 1928 – and, years later, the residence would make an appearance in one of Scorsese’s films.

Each bedroom comes with a spacious closet and en-suite bathroom, as well as stunning views of the nearly 0.7 acre grounds.

Also of note is the 24-foot-long marble countertop island in the chef’s kitchen, while the brass countertop and matching wall panels line the edge of the room.

The kitchen opens to a small sitting area flanked by floor-to-ceiling shelving.

The property sits on nearly 0.70 acres of land.

A brass-clad counter and matching wall panels line the chef’s kitchen, across from a 24-foot-long kitchen island.

The kitchen leads to a sitting area with floor-to-ceiling shelving

The residence has eight bedrooms, each offering stunning views of the property.

Each bedroom has an en-suite bathroom

Residents of the house will never run out of wine, with a temperature-controlled vault capable of storing 2,500 bottles.

Venturing outside, the paved courtyard houses an outdoor fireplace.

The property is perfect for natural partiers, with the outdoor space offering a swimming pool, jacuzzi, bespoke stone pizza oven and multiple seating areas.

An adjoining guest residence includes a fully equipped kitchen and a bathroom.

The estate, featuring Spanish Revival architecture, is set behind a gated driveway, which ends in a car parking lot, three-car garage and adjacent workshop.