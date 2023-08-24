Progressives’ Radical Dream Policies Don’t Even Exist

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

For several decades, the progressive economic agenda has centered around enacting single-payer health care (often dubbed “Medicare For All”). Progressive candidates, think tanks, lobbying organizations, and grassroots activists have campaigned, organized, and rallied for it.

Thus, the failure of single-payer to gain broader traction has been blamed on corporate greed, right-wing billionaires, public ignorance, and a corrupt political system.

But there is a more basic reason single-payer has not come close to enactment: No implementable legislative proposal even exists.

