Shock twist after mummified body is found in home where mum and stepson were staying in the Gold Coast – who lived alongside the remains for more than a year

Police find mummified man at his Gold Coast home

The body of Tomislav Nemes, 69, was discovered in April

A 48-year-old man has been charged with his alleged murder

Cops believe the couple lived with the remains for over a year

A man has been charged with murder after mummified remains were found which police said had been inside his home for more than a year.

The body of Tomislav Nemes, 69, was found during a police security check at his $3million home in Benowa, a Gold Coast suburb, on April 17.

It would appear that he had been dead for over 12 months before the gruesome discovery was made.

Mr Nemes resided at the home with his wife, 70, and son-in-law, 48.

The two men lived in the house while Mr Nemes’ body decomposed and did not disclose his death to their family or the police.

Police arrested a 48-year-old man on Tuesday and charged him with one count of murder.

The social control at Mr Nemes’ home was prompted by relatives who called the police to express concerns about his well-being.

The murder charge came as police released body camera footage showing the moment officers entered the property to check on the 69-year-old.

The mummified remains of Tomislav Nemes (pictured), 69, were discovered by police during a social check at his Gold Coast home

The footage, from April 17, shows officers climbing over a fence and approaching the back gate of the property.

One of the officers knocks on the screen door of the house.

A woman comes to the door to speak to the police before she enters the property.

The woman and a man are seen on video as officers check the house.

His relatives had traveled from Canberra to see him just three days before the police carried out the welfare check.

Mr Nemes and his family had moved from the ACT to the Gold Coast in 2018.

Friends and family of Mr Nemes told detectives they lost contact with him years ago.

Detectives released footage of the social control carried out at the Benowa home on April 17.

A woman and a man are seen in the footage after police entered the property to check on Mr Nemes.

Police have urged the public to come forward if they have any information regarding the social check carried out on April 17.

They also asked relatives and friends of Mr Nemes to contact the police if they had visited his home in recent years.

The man charged with the alleged murder of Mr Nemes was due to appear at Southport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.