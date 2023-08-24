Roxy Jacenko has a new smile! PR Queen gets a brand new set of bright white veneers in Singapore

<!–

Roxy Jacenko shocked fans when she dyed her signature blonde locks brown a few months ago.

And now the PR expert, 43, has changed her look even further by getting new sparkling white veneers.

On Tuesday, the mother-of-two showed off her pearly whites in a selfie with son Hunter.

Roxy had her dental work done by Siobhan O’Dwyer at FY Smile in Double Bay before moving to Singapore with her family.

The influencer’s followers were very enthusiastic about her new look.

Roxy Jacenko showed off her new sparkly white veneer on Tuesday, right. She was pictured earlier this year, left

One said, “They look great,” while another said, “You’re getting younger every day! You look so good!!!!’

A third wrote: ‘Teeth look so natural’.

Meanwhile others said she looks so much younger with her long brown hair.

A few months ago, Roxy ditched her signature blonde locks for a dark bob, but later added extensions.

She shows off her new style in an Instagram video after a trip to her favorite salon.

She explained that she was “almost back to her natural state” after sporting brown hair when she started her successful Sweaty Betty PR company in her twenties.

Roxy left Sydney in early August when she moved to Singapore with husband Oliver and their two children, Pixie, 12, and Hunter, nine.

She seems to be enjoying herself in Singapore, as she was out shopping recently.

The mother-of-two showed off her new style in an Instagram video after a trip to her favorite salon. She was pictured last year with blonde hair, left, and brown locks, right

The PR expert posted to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to showcase her latest purchase in the country.

She had bought a pair of new Celine sunglasses worth about $660.

“I live in a place where shopping is a sport. So it only makes sense for me to join in,” she wrote in her caption.

Roxy also recently showed off a range of sparkling jewels as she browsed the Tiffany & Co. collection. browsed.