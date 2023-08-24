Emmerdale fans praise Charity as she brutally digs for Chloe and ‘puts her in her place’ after she ‘wrecked her life’

<!–

Emmerdale fans praised Charity Dingle when she brutally lashed out at Chloe Harris during Tuesday night’s episode.

Woolpack’s landlady (Emma Atkins) “put Chloe in her place” with a quick insult after an offer to host baby Reuben’s christening was rejected.

Charity’s estranged husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) has fathered the teen’s baby after an affair, “destroying her life” and ruining their future marriage.

During the scenes, Chloe and Mack were left disappointed when the venue for their child’s christening was cancelled.

After being presented with the Woolpack, Charity was shocked to see Chloe mock the suggestion, while the pair later put it outside next to the toilets.

Hit back: Emmerdale fans praised Charity Dingle as she made cheeky comments about Chloe Harris during Tuesday night’s episode

“Be careful who you have your babies with, eh?” Charity joked before adding, “Chloe, I promise you might become an interesting person one day.”

Chloe replied, “What did you look like before you were in your mid-40s?”

“Good luck finding a venue for your baptism. Oh and remember: it doesn’t have to be here to screw it up. I can screw it up wherever it is. And maybe – you know, if I feel like it,’ the landlady then threatened.

Fans of the show praised Charity as she unleashed the “old she.”

Charity puts Chloe in her place. We’d love to see it,” said one.

Another said: ‘Well done Charity. Chloe is annoying, she’s a character I wouldn’t miss if she went! Chloe forgets she ruined Charity’s life.’

A third person posted, “Just when Emmerdale was starting to get a little boring, Charity comes in.”

“I need more of Charity and Chloe insulting each other,” someone else announced.

Funny: Fans of the show praised Charity as she let go of the “old hair.”

Earlier, Charity disclosed her estranged husband Mackenzie and Chloe’s relationship with the Woolpack.

But she didn’t stop there as she also revealed that she kissed her cousin Caleb Milligan (William Ash) in front of a pub full of people in an attempt to make Mack jealous.

Arriving at the Woolpack, Mack and Chloe went to the bar to inform Charity of their relationship, after Mack fathered the teen’s baby.

While the new couple seemed happy that the news had been well received, things soon changed when Charity rang the last order bell and broke the scandalous gossip to all gamblers.

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.