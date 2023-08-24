Movie heart-throb Jude Law’s pals reveal their reaction when they found out the star’s REAL name

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Cinema idol Jude Law was part of the hedonistic setting of Primrose Hill, north London.

So imagine the shock among the group when they found out his real name was David Jude Heyworth Law.

“It just makes the whole thing so unsexy,” says former Hollyoaks star Davinia Taylor, 45, who was a socialite in similar circles.

She played Jude Cunningham on the Channel 4 soap opera and later named her son after her character.

Davinia adds: “People were like, ‘Is his name Jude after Jude Law? and I said no, because Jude Law’s name is actually Dave.

She was recently speaking on the Blethered podcast with Sean McDonald when she made the remarks.

It comes as Jude’s former partner Sienna Miller revealed she was expecting her second child by showing off her baby bump while on an Ibiza beach this week.

The 41-year-old actress, who is already a mother to daughter Marlowe, ten, with ex Tom Sturridge, has confirmed she is expecting during her beach vacation, People reports.

The movie star is currently in a relationship with Oli Green, 26, 15 years her junior.

The couple confirmed their romance at a Vanity Fair party in February 2022 and have made numerous public appearances since.

Sienna donned a tiny bikini and rested her hand on her stomach during the outing as she soaked up the Spanish sun.

The Anatomy of a Scandal star took a dip in the sea to cool off before wrapping himself in a large gray towel and drying off.

News of Sienna’s pregnancy comes after she revealed she froze her eggs after turning 40.

Talk to SheSienna shared how she often wondered, “should I have more (kids), and why am I not having any, and all of that, which is a really loud noise.”

She said: “Biology is incredibly cruel to women in this decade – that’s the title, or it certainly was for me.”

“Then I got to 40 and froze eggs. Having been really focused on needing to have another baby, I just tell myself, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat happened. dissipated.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Style Magazine in 2019, Sienna shared how she hoped to expand her family in the future.

She said, “I would like to have more children. I would like it for my daughter too. I think I would be ready to get married”.

At the time, the star was in a relationship with Lucas Zwirner, but they eventually separated the following year.

Sienna previously shared how she felt “overwhelmed” and thought she had “failed” the early stages of parenthood after having Marlowe in 2012.

Reflecting on the difficult time, the actress said she was “obsessed” with Marlowe but at the same time she was also in “absolute hell” as she “didn’t know what she was doing”.

Sienna has revealed she had a ‘traumatic birth’ with her daughter and was ‘failed’ at the time by not being in a ‘happy little bubble’.

Speaking on This Morning, she said: “I remember when I had Marlowe, yeah, people were phoning up and saying, ‘I’m sure you’re in your little bubble of happiness’ and I was obsessed with my daughter but I was also in absolute hell.

“Because you lose 24 hours of sleep a week at night, you spend so much time getting ready for the birth and then you have to bring the baby home and I didn’t know what I was doing.

“It was intense, I had a traumatic birth, but I felt like I failed at something by not being happy in the early stages of parenthood.”

The actress wanted a “natural water birth” but instead endured a painful 27-hour labor that resulted in an urgent C-section.

More recently, Sienna opened up about her relationship regrets, saying she previously hoped to be married and have three children by the time she turns 30.

The actress said she spent years investing in a relationship with someone who was “a leaky bucket of a person”.

She said British vogue: ‘I had invested what seemed like significant years in something that was just a bucket with a one person hole in it. I wasted time. And I felt like time was really my currency.

Sienna was quick to point out that she wasn’t referring to her daughter Marlowe’s father, Tom Sturridge, who she dated from 2011 to 2015.

Prior to her relationship with Tom, Sienna was engaged to fellow actor Jude Law in 2004 after popping the question on Christmas Day.

Love: The movie star is currently in a relationship with Oli Green, 26, 15 years her junior (pictured with Oli in July 2023)

He apologized to her in July the following year for having an affair with his children’s nanny.

Reflecting on her 30s, she added, “There was a lot of anxiety. Relationships hadn’t worked out – I imagined that I would be married with three children and be a wonderful mother. I love being a mother. It’s what I do best.

Discussing her relationship with Oli, who is 15 years younger than her, Sienna added: ‘There is an ingrained misogyny in men my age and older that I don’t see in (the) generation below’ .

Sienna’s ex Tom is now in a relationship with presenter and fashion designer Alexa Chung, with the actress saying she is “really happy” for the couple.