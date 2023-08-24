Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    News

    John Eastman’s Lawyer Tells CNN He’s Too ‘Religious’ to Flip on Trump

    By

    Aug 23, 2023 , , , , ,
    John Eastman’s Lawyer Tells CNN He’s Too ‘Religious’ to Flip on Trump

    An attorney representing disgraced lawyer John Eastman claimed that his client will never become a government witness in Georgia’s expansive RICO indictment of Donald Trump and more than a dozen others. The reason: Eastman is “very religious.”

    Appearing on CNNs Erin Burnett OutFront, Harvey Silverglate said he expects prosecutors to approach Eastman, who earlier in the day turned himself in and paid a $100,000 bond at the Fulton County Jail, about testifying for the government. Calling himself a “cynic” regarding such a move, Silverglate complained that it’s viewed as commonplace.

    “If you or I engaged in this conduct, it would be a crime. It’s called extortion. When prosecutors do it, it’s par for the course,” he told anchor Brianna Keilar. Silverglate then claimed that plea bargaining, too, would result in non-lawyers being “indicted for extortion.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    A video claiming to show Prigozhin’s jet plummeting from the sky and the plane’s fiery wreckage could be starting points for an investigation into the crash — if a fair investigation is possible, aviation expert says

    Aug 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy