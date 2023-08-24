John Eastman’s Lawyer Tells CNN He’s Too ‘Religious’ to Flip on Trump

An attorney representing disgraced lawyer John Eastman claimed that his client will never become a government witness in Georgia’s expansive RICO indictment of Donald Trump and more than a dozen others. The reason: Eastman is “very religious.”

Appearing on CNNs Erin Burnett OutFront, Harvey Silverglate said he expects prosecutors to approach Eastman, who earlier in the day turned himself in and paid a $100,000 bond at the Fulton County Jail, about testifying for the government. Calling himself a “cynic” regarding such a move, Silverglate complained that it’s viewed as commonplace.

“If you or I engaged in this conduct, it would be a crime. It’s called extortion. When prosecutors do it, it’s par for the course,” he told anchor Brianna Keilar. Silverglate then claimed that plea bargaining, too, would result in non-lawyers being “indicted for extortion.”

