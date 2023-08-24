Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    ‘Ahsoka’ Premiere Recap: Did a Major Star Wars Character Really Just Die?

    ‘Ahsoka’ Premiere Recap: Did a Major Star Wars Character Really Just Die?

    (Warning: Spoilers follow for the premiere of Ahsoka.)

    Any new entry in the Star Wars universe is made better with a little creature. The world practically exploded over the cuteness of Baby Yoda (aka Grogu, or “The Child”) when he appeared in the first episode of The Mandalorian. Ewoks have always been menacingly adorable. Even bug-eyed Babu Frik had his time in the spotlight. Now, with Ahsoka, the white Loth-cat should be grabbing our attention.

    Cuteness quota satisfied, there are more pressing topics to cover when it comes to the pilot episode of Ahsoka, titled “Master and Apprentice.” For example: The New Republic has taken over after the fall of the Empire, but danger looms in the form of a potential new evil emperor lurking in a corner of the galaxy. Sinister agents like Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson) and Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) are jockeying for power. But for a second, can’t we just admire Sabine Wren’s (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) sweet, fuzzy Loth-cat?

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

