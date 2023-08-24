The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Video game based on 1974 horror film is so terrifying and violent some gamers are afraid to even play it

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A video game based on the 1974 horror classic, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, has been dubbed one of the scariest games of all time.

The online multiplayer game is so brutally violent and terrifying that many players were too scared to even complete their first match.

“The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre game is incredibly terrifying,” wrote one player, while another exclaimed, “This is as scary as fuck!”

In the game, players have the choice of controlling one of four innocent victims, who must work together to escape chainsaw-wielding Leatherface and his deranged family of redneck serial killers.

Players begin by being tied up in the family’s maze-like basement strewn with body parts and torture devices.

Players can either control a family of killers – including main character Leatherface – or play as innocent victims who must escape the redneck murderers.

Leatherface is also in the basement and is tasked with hunting down the victims before they can find a hook to open the door and run upstairs into the main house.

Once inside the house, they must find various tools to unlock one of the property’s four different fire exits before they can make their final escape.

Victims are unable to retaliate and therefore must rely on stealth, speed, and cunning to plan their escape.

Alternatively, players can choose to play as the murderous family instead.

A Leatherface wielding a chainsaw chases one of the victims around the slaughterhouse

The victims start the game locked in the basement with Leatherface and must find a hook to escape and escape before it’s too late.

Leatherface and his family of redneck killers, which includes a woman named Sissy who was a member of the infamous Manson family, must hunt down the victims.

As Leatherface or one of his fellow killers, players must secure property and hunt down victims before they can escape.

They have a variety of brutal weapons and devices to aid them, from chainsaws and machetes to traps and padlocks.

Some murder scenes are horribly gruesome and include shoving a rolling pin into a victim’s chest or pushing a victim’s face over the edge with an actual chainsaw.

The killers are all based on characters from the original 1974 film, such as the deranged hitchhiker, as well as family patriarch Drayton Sawyer, also known as “The Cook.”

There are also two new original killer characters, including a bloodthirsty woman named Sissy who was a member of Charles Manson’s cult before joining Leatherface’s family.

Video game reviewers dubbed it “one of the scariest games” they’ve ever played.

Streamers on YouTube and Twitch have compared the game to a horror movie.

The game’s developers have faithfully recreated locations featured in the film, from the abandoned farmhouse to the bizarre gas station, and even recorded sound effects from the same chainsaw model used in the film.

Kim Henkel, who co-wrote the original 1974 film, helped develop the game.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is strictly an online multiplayer game, so each character is controlled by another player.

Despite some fans complaining that the game was riddled with bugs and issues, including framerate drops, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been a massive hit since its release last week.

It reached over a million players in its first 24 hours and recorded over 25 million matches in a few days.

Despite some technical issues, it’s been praised by many reviewers, with Gamespot calling it “one of the scariest games we’ve ever played.”

The first Texas Chainsaw Massacre grossed over $30 million at the box office on a budget of around $140,000, instantly becoming a huge hit – despite being banned in several countries due to complaints about its brutality .

It has since become known as one of the most influential horror films of all time and is credited with originating several elements now common in the slasher genre.

This led to a massive franchise that continued Leatherface’s story through nine more films, including prequels, remakes, and spinoffs.