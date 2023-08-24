Fraser Thomson: Moment ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder allegedly approaches mum-of-three’s Kellyville home armed with a machete, acid and rope before bloody knife fight

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The terrifying moment a man allegedly broke into his ex-partner’s house armed with a machete, hydrochloric acid and rope ties has been caught on CCTV as neighbors reveal new details about the alleged attacker .

Fraser Alexander Thomson, 41, allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend, speech therapist Lauren Salamakis, 35, in Kellyville around 2.30am on Tuesday.

In CCTV footage captured from a nearby property, police say Thomson is seen walking slowly towards the house while holding a large backpack.

Detective Superintendent Darrin Batchelor said items in the backpack, including a baseball bat, suggested the 41-year-old was “going home to do some harm”.

It is also alleged that Thomson was wearing a wig and mask at the time.

Ms Salamakis, her three children and ex-husband Paul Salamakis, 39, were all residing at the $1.85million property in north-west Sydney when Thomson allegedly threatened them with a machete.

Thomson reportedly broke into the Oakwood Place home Tuesday morning at 2:30 a.m.

Police will say a “violent” altercation broke out between Thomson and Mr Salamakis, who had started sleeping at his ex-wife’s house to protect her and the children.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Mr. Salamakis with cuts to his hand and Thomson with lacerations to his forearms from the same knife.

Mr. Salamakis kept Thomson at home until the police arrived and arrested him.

Both men were taken to Westmead Hospital before officers from Castle Hill Police Station charged Thomson with a series of offenses including attempted murder.

It is also alleged that Thomson violated an apprehended violence order when he broke into the house.

Before his arrest, Thomson was due to appear in court on Tuesday on a number of charges, including the AVO withdrawn just two weeks ago to protect Ms Salamakis.

Ms. Salamakis and her three children were shaken but not physically injured.

They said police visited the home on two Saturday evenings earlier this month and a man matching Thomson’s description had been seen hiding near the house for the past few weeks.

According to court documents, Thomson, of North Kellyville, was first arrested and charged on August 3 and charged with four counts of stalking or intimidation with intent to cause physical or mental harm to Ms. Salamakis.

He is said to have twice breached an apprehended domestic violence order in the space of a week and was re-arrested on August 6 and 12.

Both men were taken to Westmead Hospital before officers from Castle Hill Police Station charged Thomson (pictured) with a series of offenses including attempted murder

Thomson is accused of breaching the same AVO again when he reportedly visited Ms Salamakis’ home on Tuesday morning.

He was due to appear in Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday, but the case was settled without him appearing.

His solicitor, Kirk Dailly, told Parramatta Local Court that he tried to speak to Thomson by video link but refused to appear.

Thomson will remain behind bars on remand after refusing to file a bail request on Wednesday. He will remain in custody at least until his next court appearance in October.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia from hospital on Tuesday, her ex-husband Mr Salamakis said he was recovering and doing well given the circumstances.

The 39-year-old is managing director of two The Coffee Club stores, which are owned by his mother and sister.

Ms Salamakis runs a speech therapy business in Sydney’s North West, where she specializes in various ‘communication difficulties’.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are continuing, with police and undercover detectives scouring the surrounding streets on Tuesday.