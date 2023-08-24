Lidia Thorpe claims she was ‘set upon with a weapon’ after a terrifying incident in Brisbane while the Labor conference was underway

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lidia Thorpe claims she was attacked “with a weapon” on the streets of Brisbane.

The independent senator said the terrifying incident happened as the Labor National Conference was taking place nearby.

“So due to Labor Love In last weekend my safety was compromised,” she said in a post on Twitter.

“As a result, I was attacked with a weapon on the streets of Brisbane. Everything is well said! »

The Labor faithful from across the country have converged on Brisbane for a three-day policy conference which begins on August 17.

Lidia Thorpe claims she was attacked ‘with a weapon’ on the streets of Brisbane

“So due to Labor Love In last weekend my safety was compromised,” she said in a post on Twitter. “As a result, I was attacked with a weapon on the streets of Brisbane. Everything is well said! »

The streets of Brisbane were flooded with trade unionists, politicians and protesters (pictured) during the national conference.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese kicked off the conference by calling for support for the ‘Voice in Parliament’ referendum, alongside a scathing attack on the Liberal Party for having a ‘pathological problem of never saying the word yes’.

During the event, Labor politicians, business leaders, trade unionists, activists and ordinary members mingled and debated the framework of the government’s programme.

Ms Thorpe was the most recent guest at the National Press Club, where she urged the Prime Minister to cancel the referendum.

Ms Thorpe said she was advocating, on behalf of her people, for the government to implement some of the recommendations contained in reports on Indigenous incarceration rates and the removal of children from their homes.

She does not believe that a voice in Parliament will have the power to bring demonstrable change to First Nations people and instead argues that there are ways to improve life without a referendum.

“There is no progress. There is false hope. We deserve better,” she said.

“That’s why we should cancel the referendum. It only caused hurt and division, and why? There will be no change until this society changes.

“What we need is to end the war against our people that started the day the boats arrived.”