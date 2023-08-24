Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    News

    Domestic violence incident in South Hedland, Western Australia: Woman rushed to hospital with stab wounds, partner takes his own life

    By

    Aug 23, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Domestic violence incident in South Hedland, Western Australia: Woman rushed to hospital with stab wounds, partner takes his own life

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Domestic violence incident in South Hedland, Western Australia: Woman rushed to hospital with stab wounds, partner commits suicide

    By Kevin Airs for Daily Mail Australia

    Update: 12:46 a.m. EDT, August 23, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    A woman has been hospitalized with stab wounds, while her partner took his own life after an incident of domestic violence in South Hedland, Western Australia.

    A 41-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with multiple stab wounds at a home in Mitchie Crescent in South Hedland around 7.45am on Wednesday.

    Her partner, 45, was found dead near a nearby abandoned church. It is understood that he committed suicide.

    Police covered the scene with a large tarp to protect bystanders from a seemingly gruesome scene while the detective investigates.

    The woman would suffer serious injuries, but her life is not in danger.

    The incident follows the deaths of two women in less than a fortnight in suspected domestic violence attacks in Western Australia.

    Georgia Lyall was shot dead by her ex-partner Luke Noormets at her South Guildford home before returning to her own home in Innaloo, setting it on fire and killing herself.

    Days later, Tiffany Woodley was reportedly beaten to death by her former partner Peter Damjanovic at her Bedford home two weeks ago.

    Washington State Premier Roger Cook has called a summit meeting next week to address the state’s growing number of DV cases.

    More soon

    If this story caused you problems, contact Lifeline: 13 11 14 or 1800 RESPECT

    Domestic violence incident in South Hedland, Western Australia: Woman rushed to hospital with stab wounds, partner takes his own life

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    A video claiming to show Prigozhin’s jet plummeting from the sky and the plane’s fiery wreckage could be starting points for an investigation into the crash — if a fair investigation is possible, aviation expert says

    Aug 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy