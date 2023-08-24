Domestic violence incident in South Hedland, Western Australia: Woman rushed to hospital with stab wounds, partner takes his own life

<!–

A woman has been hospitalized with stab wounds, while her partner took his own life after an incident of domestic violence in South Hedland, Western Australia.

A 41-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with multiple stab wounds at a home in Mitchie Crescent in South Hedland around 7.45am on Wednesday.

Her partner, 45, was found dead near a nearby abandoned church. It is understood that he committed suicide.

Police covered the scene with a large tarp to protect bystanders from a seemingly gruesome scene while the detective investigates.

The woman would suffer serious injuries, but her life is not in danger.

The incident follows the deaths of two women in less than a fortnight in suspected domestic violence attacks in Western Australia.

Georgia Lyall was shot dead by her ex-partner Luke Noormets at her South Guildford home before returning to her own home in Innaloo, setting it on fire and killing herself.

Days later, Tiffany Woodley was reportedly beaten to death by her former partner Peter Damjanovic at her Bedford home two weeks ago.

Washington State Premier Roger Cook has called a summit meeting next week to address the state’s growing number of DV cases.

More soon

If this story caused you problems, contact Lifeline: 13 11 14 or 1800 RESPECT