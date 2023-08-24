Coles customers left confused and unable to shop as major Sydney supermarket is shut down during filming of their latest spectacular ‘Down Down’ campaign

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Coles customers were left confused this week when the supermarket giant filmed its latest spectacular ‘Down Down’ campaign at its store in Willowdale, 50 minutes from Sydney.

The supermarket shared a number of behind-the-scenes clips on Tik-Tok, which showed curious shoppers crowding outside the store.

“When you show up at your local Coles but can’t get in because they’re shooting a commercial,” Coles wrote of the clip.

The no-expenses-spared advertisement appears to be the largest ever by the supermarket chain.

“Australia, we’re excited,” said a voiceover. “Here’s a good preview of what’s to come.”

A number of actors wearing Coles uniforms were seen near the freezer section opening the doors.

Meanwhile, an “employee” was performing backflips down an aisle, while a gymnast swinging on a trapeze was spotted in the produce aisle.

Coles shoppers seemed pleased with the latest incarnation of the beloved ad.

Coles customers were left confused this week when the supermarket giant filmed its latest spectacular ‘Down Down’ campaign at its store in Willowdale, 50 minutes from Sydney.

The no-expenses-spared advertisement appears to be the largest ever by the supermarket chain. A number of actors wearing Coles uniforms were seen near the freezer section opening the doors.

“A marketing manager is doing God’s work,” wrote one TikTok user.

“I wish my Coles would do some cool shit like that,” added another.

“When does it come out I want to see it,” yet another wrote.

Advertisements for Cole, which have become an iconic feature of Australian television, feature an oversized red hand promoting cheap prices.

Meanwhile, an “employee” was doing backflips down an aisle.

A dancing red hand was also present in the aisles of the store.

In the past, the ad featured singer Casey Donovan.

Just days ago, Coles announced earnings of $1.1 billion for 2022-23.

The supermarket chain’s net profit after tax for the year ended June 25 jumped 4.8 percent to $1.098 billion, from $1.048 billion on a total operations basis.

A gymnast swinging on a trapeze was spotted in the fruit and vegetable department

It was the best overall profit since 2019, before the pandemic and shortly after Coles split from Bunnings and Officeworks owner Wesfarmers five years ago.

Leah Weckert, the new chief executive of the Coles Group, said high inflation would actually help the supermarket giant as more people choose to eat at home rather than dine out.

“Restaurant meals, takeout and coffees from the cafe are increasingly seen as special occasion treats,” she told analysts on Tuesday.